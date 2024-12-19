Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone call on Wednesday, discussed developments in Syria and efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

During the call, Safadi underlined the need to stop the aggression on Gaza and end the resulting humanitarian disaster as essential steps toward de-escalating tensions in the region, according to a ministry statement.

He reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the Syrian people in their quest to rebuild their country and safeguard its unity, "free from any violations of its sovereignty or land, free of terrorism, and respectful of the Syrian people’s will and choices to establish a new regime that represents all Syrians and safeguards their rights."

Safadi also warned of the consequences of continued Israeli attacks on Syrian land and sovereignty, describing them as a "blatant aggression, a violation of international law, and a dangerous escalation."

Both Safadi and Lavrov reiterated their commitment to further advancing relations between Amman and Moscow.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi received a phone call from European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica to discuss strengthening cooperation and addressing key regional developments.

Safadi and Šuica underlined the "deep-rooted" partnership between Jordan and the European Union and expressed their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in various fields.

Safadi congratulated Šuica on her recent appointment and reiterated Jordan's appreciation for the EU's continued support.

Both officials underlined the need to accelerate the finalisation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which aims to strengthen relations between the two sides. They also discussed advancing cooperation within the Union for the Mediterranean, which is co-chaired by Jordan and the EU.

The discussion touched on critical regional issues, including the aggression against Gaza, with Safadi and Šuica stressing the importance of securing a lasting ceasefire to end the violence and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

They also discussed the situation in Syria, underlining the need for stability and security in the country. Both reiterated their support for a Syrian-led political process that safeguards the unity and sovereignty of Syria and the rights of all its citizens.

Safadi and Šuica agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue and to work towards strengthening Jordan-EU relations.

