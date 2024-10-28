CAIRO-- Egypt's national airline, EgyptAir, on Saturday cancelled its flights to Baghdad, Irbil and Amman due to ongoing military escalation in the region.

The airline said in a press release that the cancellations would remain until the regional situation stabilizes. The decision came after Iranian authorities announced earlier in the day that an Israeli occupation airstrike had targeted several locations and caused limited damage.

