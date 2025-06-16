CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the ongoing Israeli escalation in the region

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two presidents emphasised that this escalatory approach could have disastrous repercussions for the region in a way that may slide into widespread chaos.

They stressed the need for an immediate cessation of military operations and a return to negotiations between the United States and Iran, through Omani mediation, as the only way to reach a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis.

El-Sisi underscored the need to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses all security concerns related to nuclear non-proliferation in the region.