AMMAN: The accelerating transformations in global and Arab labour markets have compelled countries to conduct comprehensive reviews of their national economies in order to adapt to evolving dynamics, Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar said on Sunday at the Arab Labour Conference.

Speaking at the 51st session of the conference, held in Egypt from April 19 to 26 under the theme "Economic Diversification as a Path to Development: Promising Economies in Arab Countries," Bakkar said that the rapid pace of change has affected all three key stakeholders in the production process of governments, employers and workers.

The minister emphasised the need to reduce reliance on traditional resources and to open up to emerging sectors capable of generating high-value employment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted the increasing influence of the digital economy on labour markets, pointing to the "widening" skills gap, the "disappearance" of conventional jobs, and the emergence of new professions.

Bakkar called for "substantial" investment in digital infrastructure and the modernisation of technical and vocational education systems.

The minister identified the digital economy as a “foundational” pillar for economic diversification and sustainable development in Arab countries.

Bakkar also underscored the importance of boosting public-private partnerships in digital transformation projects, offering incentives for investments in innovation and entrepreneurship, and implementing training programmes linked directly to employment.

He noted that Jordan has established sectorial skills councils to define training curricula, set evaluation standards, and license programmes in coordination with relevant authorities.

Bakkar noted that Jordan has developed the Economic Modernisation Vision 2023–2033, aimed at unlocking the country’s full economic potential and improving quality of life for citizens.

Addressing regional developments, Bakkar said that the conference is taking place amid “exceptional” economic and social challenges, driven by escalating political instability.

He cited the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, caused by Israeli aggression, as a “key” factor adding urgency to regional labour and economic discussions.

He also congratulated the Arab Labour Organisation on its 60th anniversary, expressing appreciation for its “longstanding” efforts to promote labour rights and policy coordination across the Arab world.

The conference brings together labour ministers, representatives of workers’ and employers’ organisations, and labour experts from 21 member states of the Arab Labour Organisation.