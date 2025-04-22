AMMAN: The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) on Sunday participated in the Transport Middle East 2025 Exhibition and Conference, held in Aqaba, in partnership with the Aqaba Development Corporation and with the support of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and APM Terminals.

As the region’s “leading” annual forum for the ports, transport, and sustainable logistics sectors, the event attracted more than 300 industry leaders and experts from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference served as a “key” platform for discussing global trends in trade, connectivity and logistics innovation.

JFDZG’s participation focused on promoting the diverse investment opportunities available across its network of free and development zones, which include the Queen Alia Airport Free Zone, Zarqa Free Zone, Al Muwaqqar, Al Karama, Sahab, and Karak.

These zones are among Jordan’s "most competitive" destinations for regional and international investors.

The group also highlighted Jordan’s emerging role as a regional hub for transport and logistics, especially in light of Aqaba’s "ongoing" transformation into a global gateway.

With its strategic location on the Red Sea, Aqaba is positioned as a "vital" entry point to Jordan and the broader Levant region.

Officials from the group stressed the significance of integrated logistics infrastructure and “streamlined” investment processes in enhancing the competitiveness of Jordan’s free and development zones.

They also underscored the group’s commitment to supporting national economic growth by attracting foreign direct investment and fostering regional trade.