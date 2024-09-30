RIYADH — Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern over the developments in Lebanon. “Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring the unfolding events in Lebanon with deep concern and reaffirmed the necessity of preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



In line with its supportive stance towards Lebanon, the Saudi leadership has issued directives to provide medical and relief aid to the Lebanese people to help them overcome these critical circumstances.



The Kingdom also emphasized its solidarity with the Lebanese people in facing the consequences of these developments and stressed the importance of mitigating their humanitarian impacts.



Saudi Arabia called on the international community to assume its responsibility in maintaining regional security and peace to spare the region and its people from the dangers and tragedies of war.

