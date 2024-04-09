Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has invited bids from qualified consultants to provide contract management and site supervision consultancy services for the construction of a major residential project being developed in the East Hidd Village in the kingdom.

A major project being funded by the Government of Kingdom of Bahrain, it will feature 284 social apartment units in the A2, C1 & C2 as well as 05, 06, 11 &14 plots within the East Hidd Village.

As per the notification in the Bahrain Tenders site, only qualified engineering consultants with Category ‘A’ licensed with the Council for Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions (CRPEP), Kingdom of Bahrain, will be eligible to take part in the bids.

The ministry said that the winning consultancy group will complete the entire project work within a two-year period. The last date for submitting the bids has been set at May 8.

