Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to develop and facilitate access to professional training opportunities at the institute.

This step reflects a milestone in Diyar Al Muharraq’s contributions towards the professional training and education sectors and seeks to support the growth and professional development of promising talents in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a statement said.

The signing ceremony took place at the BIBF headquarters in the presence of Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, and Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF.

Under this partnership, the BIBF will host different training sessions for employees of Diyar Al Muharraq throughout the year.

The courses will cover a variety of subjects ranging across a variety of educational content including leadership and management, digital transformation, project management, Islamic banking, insurance, and banking and finance.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with the BIBF, the leading national institute for education and training.

“Through this initiative, we look forward to empowering promising young Bahraini talents by facilitating their access to professional training opportunities that aim to grow their skills and expand their expertise across a number of business sectors.

“As a result, this will support our future trainees in achieving continued development and excellence, in addition to advancing their careers for future leadership and managerial positions.”

Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, said: “We are proud to be joining forces with Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading local and regional real estate development company that continues to support a variety of national initiatives and invest in exceptional Bahraini talents.

“With this initiative, we hope that more individuals will benefit from our diverse training programs to enhance their professional development.”

