Works Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mishal bin Mohammed Al Khalifa yesterday inspected Complex 575 in the Janabiya area, and reviewed the progress of development projects, in the presence of a number of ministry officials.
Shaikh Mishal said that work is underway to develop the southern part of the complex, with the completion rate reaching 48 per cent, while development work on the northern part has been completed.