Doha, Qatar: The country’s hospitality sector is booming steadily with over 2.5 million visitors registered so far from January to August 2023.

Researchers from the leading realty group Knight Frank assert that the industry is poised to achieve a total room supply of 53,400 by 2028, which comprises both construction and planned developments.

While Qatar witnessed a whopping increase of arrivals by 167 percent during the first seven months of the year, the average occupancy levels rose to 54 percent.

“This is helping to instill confidence in hotel developers and operators who are planning to add a further 14,400 keys to the city’s inventory in the next five years,” outlined Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research, MENA in a statement.

However, the top hotel operators including Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Rotana Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Worldwide are augmenting the growth of the market by a significant amount.

With an existing inventory of 5,430 rooms, Marriott International plans to add 2,544 spaces, solidifying its position as a hospitality powerhouse in the region.

On the the other hand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is placed to improve its offerings with 312 more rooms, increasing its current supply of 927 rooms. Rotana Hotels is also in line to add 643 new rooms apart from their existing 858 rooms.

IHG Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Worldwide are playing a vital part in the sector. In addition to the existing room counts of 2,469 and 2,590, respectively, more expansions of 660 and 962 rooms will be implemented soon.

Other hotels like Accor, with an existing supply of 2,663 rooms, are also amid a substantial expansion, adding 1,454 more rooms to their portfolio.

Delving further into Qatar’s hospitality landscape, Durrani said “The nation currently boasts 39,000 existing keys, with a notable 58 percent affiliated with international hotel brands. Luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale hotels account for 74 percent of the existing supply, underlining Qatar’s commitment to providing top-tier accommodations. This segment of the market looks set to expand further to 78 percent by 2028, with more budget-friendly hotels retaining a smaller share of the market at just 22 percent.”

With the hosting of successful sporting tournaments like the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Qatar added 7,265 keys, and the momentum was carried forward to this year by introducing 1,230 rooms by the end of H1 2023.

Adam Stewart, Head of Qatar stated “This rapid expansion coupled with a 167 percent increase in visitor numbers, reaching a staggering 2.5 million arrivals during the initial seven months of 2023, is a testament to Qatar’s rising prominence as a sought-after travel destination.”

In the years to come, Qatar’s commitment to providing luxury accommodation is set to continue, with 90 percent of the upcoming supply falling within the luxury, upper-upscale, or upscale categories, according to STR data cited by Knight Frank.

“Examining visitor arrivals by region for the year-to-date 2023, Qatar’s global appeal is evident. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leads the visitor influx with 804,239 arrivals, followed by Europe with 478,780 visitors, and Asia & Oceania with 460,092 guests. Other Arab Countries contributed 148,109 visitors, while the Americas and Africa accounted for 129,582 and 33,550 arrivals, during H1,” Stewart added.

