KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Education has identified its need for the 2022/2023 academic year for local recruits who hold university qualifications to work in public schools in the disciplines of English, French, mathematics, science, chemistry, physics, biology, geology, and philosophy, as well as male art and design teachers, female physics, music education, mathematics and English teachers, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting reliable sources.

They said applications are expected to be received officially after the announcement is approved by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Ali Yaqoub. The sources ruled out any delay in the official announcement of local contracts compared to the previous years. They indicated that the announcement will be uploaded on the official website of the Ministry of Education after the national holidays, and then it will start the contracting procedures with more than 1,000 teachers for 11 required specialties.

Contracts

The sources highlighted that the announcement of the ministry’s need for local teachers usually happens annually during the months of February and March, adding that the procedures for completing the contracts will be completed by the Public Education and Administrative Affairs sectors before the beginning of the new school year.

According to the announcement related to local recruitment for the 2022/2023 academic year, applicants must adhere to the experience requirement, with the exception of the female music education major. The experience will be limited to three years for those with non-educational qualifications and two years for those with educational qualifications. Exceptions will be made in the experience requirement for holders of a doctorate degree and have obtained a grade of no less than “Very Good” in university qualifications, holders of a master’s degree and have obtained an average grade not less than “Excellent” in the university qualification, as well as graduates of the College of Education from Kuwait University and graduates of the College of Basic Education in the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training in Kuwait.

Admission is limited to passing the personal interview, and no case or specialization is exempted from this condition. After Kuwaiti applicants from the graduates of the local teacher preparation colleges are accepted for the disciplines required, the priority of appointment will be for the children of Kuwaiti women, then Bedoun applicants, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and then expatriates. No application for employment will be received until after all requested documents are made available, according to the announcement. Applications from entry visa holders will not be accepted.

The scientific qualifications and professions in the work permit must not be different from the job applied for, which is “Teacher” position. Preliminary approval by the sponsor is also required for workers in private schools or the private sector. A copy of accreditation, the signature of the sponsor, and the equivalence of the certificates issued by private universities by the Supreme Council of Private Universities are required. Upon receiving the applications, the academic qualifications and transcripts must be certified by the official authorities, and the validity of the data ensured by the cultural offices of Kuwait in the country of graduation.

An original copy of the certificate and transcripts, and a statement of regularity certified by the Kuwaiti cultural attache to the certificate issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must be presented. The Ministry of Education affirmed that all applications must be submitted electronically on the ministry’s website under the option of “Job Opportunities Local Contracting/Recruitment”. It explained that, after the application is accepted, the concerned person will be contacted to visit the Human Resources Department in the visitor’s hall of the ministry’s building in South Surra.

