On February 22, 2024, an overwhelming absence of students was observed in schools across various educational regions, with rates surpassing 90%, reports Al-Seyassah daily. Aligned with the National Holidays, numerous public schools utilized the day to honor exceptional students, while others allowed students to leave after the third period, enabling them to reunite with their families at home.

According to educational sources, this morning marked the highest rate of absenteeism in schools, exceeding 90% across different regions.

Many schools chose to focus on celebrating and honoring outstanding students yesterday, disregarding the enforcement of attendance policies for all absent students. As a result, grades were not deducted for absences as outlined in the educational guidelines. However, since not all students were included in today’s celebrations for outstanding achievements, instructions from schools to refrain from attending further contributed to the spike in absenteeism. This morning, the roads in front of schools appeared unusually deserted, contrasting with the typical morning rush hour traffic. The absence of students led to a smooth flow of traffic devoid of traffic chaos.

