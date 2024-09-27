KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Education is set to implement flexible working hours for educational and administrative staff beginning next Sunday, following three weeks since the start of the school year. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the relevant departments within the ministry, after consultations with the Civil Service Commission, have finalized the circular detailing both official and flexible work hours for employees across all educational stages in public and private schools, as well as in religious and special education institutions.

In these new guidelines, the Ministry has established specific controls for flexible working hours applicable to teachers and school administration. Additionally, further regulations have been set for those in guidance positions. The Ministry emphasizes the importance of school administration—including school principals, assistant principals, and heads of subject departments—monitoring school hours in accordance with established systems and regulations.

The Ministry also stressed the need for at least one school administration employee, such as a principal or assistant principal, to be present during student hours until the end of official working hours. An educational stage supervisor will oversee compliance with this requirement. Should any administrative employee fail to be present, legal procedures will follow, and the issue will be referred for investigation. If violations are confirmed, the results will be presented to the Undersecretary of the Ministry, along with recommendations from the Assistant Undersecretary for General Education. The Ministry insists on adhering to the regulations outlined in Civil Service Council Resolution 41/2006, which governs the rules and provisions related to official work.

Furthermore, members of the teaching and administrative staff across all educational stages will be permitted to take off-duty hours, provided that their official working hours do not fall below five hours, in accordance with Law 21/2015 regarding children's rights. The responsibility for managing the use of off-duty hours at the beginning and end of shifts rests with both direct supervisors and their immediate superiors, ensuring that the educational process remains uninterrupted during official hours.

As for the official working hours for public schools, kindergarten sessions will start between 6:45 AM and 7:30 AM and end between 11:45 AM and 12:30 PM. The primary stage will have the same start time, concluding between 12:45 PM and 1:30 PM. Intermediate stages will commence at 6:55 AM to 7:40 AM and end from 1:05 PM to 1:50 PM, while secondary stage hours will start at 7:10 AM to 7:55 AM, ending between 1:20 PM and 2:05 PM.

Religious education institutes will follow similar schedules, with primary stage sessions starting from 6:45 AM to 7:30 AM and concluding from 12:45 PM to 1:30 PM. The intermediate and secondary stages will have their sessions beginning at 6:55 AM to 7:40 AM, ending between 1:05 PM and 1:50 PM.

For special education schools, the schedule mirrors that of public schools, with kindergarten sessions starting at 6:45 AM to 7:30 AM and ending at 11:45 AM to 12:30 PM. Primary, intermediate, and secondary stages will also begin at 6:45 AM to 7:30 AM and conclude at 12:45 PM to 1:30 PM.

Additionally, mentors will have official working hours set from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, under Ministerial Resolution 171/2023. The grace period stipulated by Civil Service Council Resolution 41/2006 will be included within official hours, and delays will be calculated after 7:30 AM.

Sources further indicated that teaching and administrative staff must confirm their presence at work during official hours by using a fingerprint system within 60 minutes after two hours from the start of their workday. Staff are exempt from this requirement if they have obtained prior permission, and signed within that timeframe. However, any staff member who does not confirm their presence within the 60-minute window will be considered absent without permission. This absence will then count towards their monthly delay periods, according to Article 18 of Civil Service Council Resolution No. 6 of 2024.

