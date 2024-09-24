A total of 32 Emirati participants from the first cohort have enrolled in specialised academic scholarship programmes launched by Dubai Customs in collaboration with DP World for the academic year 2024-2025. This follows their successful completion of the specific criteria and requirements for these programmes.

Over 500 applications were received, and interviews were conducted for approximately 100 candidates, ultimately leading to the acceptance of 32 individuals.

Dubai Customs provides guidance and support for students and its employees to pursue education in high-quality academic disciplines, aiming to equip and train them for careers in logistics and customs. Through these educational programmes, students gain a comprehensive understanding of business management, international trade, logistics services, and supply chain management.

Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expressed his satisfaction with the interest shown by Emirati youth in their programmes designed to develop national talent and empower them to contribute to the country’s economic development. “These programmes provide opportunities for young people to demonstrate their capabilities and prepare for entry into the job market. Emiratisation has become a priority due to its economic and social benefits. Our efforts continue to make tangible progress in this strategic direction, and we are optimistic that in the near future, Dubai and the UAE will achieve advanced Emiratisation rates,” he stated.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, praised the Emirati youth enrolled in the programme, encouraging them to maintain academic excellence and seek knowledge from various sources to enhance their qualifications and professional experience, thereby advancing their career paths.

He affirmed that Dubai Customs operates with a steadfast vision to support citizens by developing their academic levels. The department is a leader in launching specialised training programmes for those wishing to complete their studies in various fields of customs, logistics, and related economic sectors, actively contributing to the development of a generation that understands the importance of professional work in achieving sustainable development aligned with Dubai's social agenda.

The scholarship programmes introduced by Dubai Customs in collaboration with strategic partners include a Bachelor's degree in Global Trade, Customs, and Logistics for high school graduates, as well as a Master's degree in Business Administration, Digital Commerce, and Supply Chain Management.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, remarked, “We congratulate the scholarship candidates as they embark on the new academic year. As a socially responsible government entity, we strive to prepare young talent for leadership roles across various sectors.”

He noted that Dubai Customs has played a crucial role in designing and developing the scholarship programmes, allowing participants to continue their education in specialised tracks aligned with their job roles.