Minister of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Al-Joaan, has instructed all departments under his authority to conduct a comprehensive inventory of the educational certificates of employees, spanning approximately 23 years, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Minister has specified that this audit should encompass certificates obtained by employees since January 1, 2001. The purpose of this directive is to compile and verify the authenticity of these certificates, to submit them to the Civil Service Commission to ensure their integrity.

