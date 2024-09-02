KUWAIT CITY - In an ongoing effort to combat the issue of forged certificates, the Public Authority for Manpower has requested an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Education. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss establishing a shared data link between both ministries.

This system would allow the Authority to automatically access data regarding high school and lower-level certificates issued outside Kuwait, both for Kuwaitis and expatriates.

The goal is to streamline procedures and enable the Authority to verify the authenticity of these academic certificates and their equivalencies, ultimately improving the labor market and ensuring the competence of workers in the private sector.

The Authority noted that a previous meeting with Ministry of Education representatives had already taken place to discuss activating this data linkage.

During the meeting, the importance of providing data through this system was emphasized. It was agreed that the Authority would be given access to an inquiry system using civil numbers to retrieve various data points, including the name, academic year, school, educational district, grade, and status (whether the individual is a graduate, dropout, or still registered), as well as the date of dropout if applicable. The system would also provide the current status of the certificate holder, including their final status, the last year attended, the date of dropout (if any), and their last grade.

Additionally, it was agreed that the Authority would receive information on the registration dates for the academic year. This data will be used to retrieve relevant information, and the Ministry of Education will inform the Authority when any registration data that was later equated is activated.

