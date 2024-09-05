KUWAIT CITY - Following the approval of the law to increase the minimum retirement pension by the then National Assembly at the end of 2023, there has been a significant surge in retirement requests among Kuwaiti government employees working in the public sector reports Al-Jarida daily.

This increase is attributed to the newly introduced pension benefits, which offer substantial financial incentives for retirees.

The number of retirement applications in the Ministry of Education has doubled this year.

The total number of requests has exceeded 2,000, with a notable rise in January, February, and March, when 900 requests were submitted. Many administrators, especially those without allowances or additional benefits and whose salaries are under 1,000 dinars, opt for retirement to benefit from the new minimum pension law.

Under this law, the minimum retirement salary is 1,010 dinars, which has motivated many employees to retire and benefit from the increased pension. With the upcoming school year, the number of retirement requests is expected to increase. School principals and supervisors are anticipated to submit their retirement applications to benefit from the financial incentives before the new systems, including fingerprint attendance, are implemented.

The new law stipulates various minimum pension amounts based on family size. For instance, those supporting seven or more children will receive 1,615 dinars monthly, while individuals with fewer dependents will receive proportionally lower amounts. This adjustment aims to provide better financial support for retirees based on their family responsibilities.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will start preparing 19 new school clinics to be operational by the beginning of the school year.

The health authorities will provide the necessary equipment and devices to ensure these clinics can offer health services to students effectively.

