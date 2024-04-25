H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, has signed Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2024 to establish the University of Al Dhaid.

The announcement was made during H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's visit to the Al Dhaid University building on Thursday morning.

"We are pleased to announce the establishment of the University of Dhaid, a non-profit scientific institution in the Arab region specialising in agriculture, environment, food, and livestock. We have developed various facilities and projects to support its scientific mission and achieve its goals, including the wheat farm, the Saba Sanabel project, the vegetable farm, the dairy farm, the seed bank, and other facilities, centres, laboratories, and projects. We look forward to witnessing the construction of these developments soon," Sheikh Dr. Sultan said.

He expressed that, by the grace of God, the university will commence the registration and admission of both male and female students at the beginning of the academic year 2024-2025, and he wished all those responsible for the university and the incoming male and female students great success.

An Arab non-profit academic institute is required to be established in the Emirate of Sharjah as per the decree. The institute will be known as the “University of Al Dhaid”. It will possess the legal status and capability to fulfill its goals and exercise its powers, as well as financial and administrative autonomy.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan has been appointed as the president of the university, as per the Decree. Furthermore, a law that will organise the university, including its colleges, departments, administration, and all its affairs, will be issued.

The Ruler of Sharjah signed the Decision of the President of the University of Dhaid No. (1) of 2024 concerning the establishment of the Board of Trustees of the University of Dhaid. It has been specified that the Board of Trustees will be constituted in its inaugural meeting under the leadership of His Highness, and will include the following members Dr. Peter McCaffery, Vice-Chancellor of the Royal Agricultural University in UK; Dr. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Member of the Executive Council - Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Executive Council - Head of the Public Works Department; Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashemi, Head of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Dr. Aisha Ahmed Mohammed Abu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid; Dr. Warwick Bayly is Professor at College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University; Dr. Mohammad Abdullah bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Dhaid; Dr. Salem Zayed Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Emirati Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, former Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; Sultan Mohammed bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Madam; Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Ketbi, Director of the Engineering Department in the Municipality of Al Madam; Dr. Saeed Hareb Dhahi Al Mansouri, Head of the Human Resources Planning Department at the Sharjah Police General Command; Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Khasouni Al Ketbi, officer in the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Khalfan Khamis Khalfan Al Razi Al Shamsi, Assistant Dean for Scientific Research - Abu Dhabi Police College; and Dr. Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi, member of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan also signed President of the University of Dhaid’s Decision No. (2) of 2024 appointing Dr. Aisha Ahmed Mohammed Abu Shlaibi as Chancellor of the University of Dhaid, as well as Decision No. (3) of 2024 made by the President of the University of Dhaid, appointing Dr. Melissa Fitzgerald as the Dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of Dhaid.

He explained that Al Dhaid University would stand out based on its faculties, areas of study, and the educational and practical opportunities it offers to its students in their chosen fields, equipping them with comprehensive hands-on experience upon graduation.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan discussed the distinguishing factors of the College of Agriculture at the University of Dhaid, highlighting its interconnected departments which offer a wealth of knowledge. His Highness’s vast experience in planning, study, and specialisation will form the basis of this knowledge.

“I am one of those who graduated from the College of Agriculture in 1970, and I still hold the knowledge to this day. The College of Agriculture comprises eight departments, each having three courses, and each course will produce for us a specialised engineer. If one student, from the College of Agriculture at this university, graduated from each course, we would have 24 scientists and experts. I hope that everyone who is here will spread the word on our behalf that the President of Al Dhaid University invites you and says to everyone who seeks knowledge: Come and be the expert, be the scientist. This university was designed for you,” he said.

He reviewed the departments in the College of Agriculture, noting that they cover all the departments required for the specialisations they contain and are complementary to each other.

Moreover, Sheikh Dr. Sultan announced that Al Dhaid University has made all necessary preparations for its agriculture and veterinary medicine students to acquire theoretical and practical knowledge. The university will provide classrooms in established projects, allowing students to study and learn directly from engineers and specialists on the farms. Furthermore, each student will be granted a plot of agricultural land to cultivate, supervise, and market the produce, providing valuable hands-on experience and preparing them for their future careers.