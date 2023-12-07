Dr. Adel Al-Mana, the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has recently issued a crucial decision addressing the matter of private school fees across all educational systems. This decision emphasizes the enduring validity of Ministerial Resolution No. 10/2018, which pertains to tuition fees for private schools, and Ministerial Resolution No. 61/2020 concerning fees.

As outlined in the obtained decision reported by Al-Rai, Dr. Al-Mana has entrusted the Assistant Undersecretary for Special and Specific Education with the responsibility to organize and enforce appropriate penalties on schools found to violate this decision, as well as other related directives and bulletins issued for its implementation or organization. It is noteworthy that this decision takes effect from the date of its issuance on the 6th of this month.

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Mana underscores the imperative for competent authorities to be cognizant of this decision and to act in strict accordance with its stipulations, ensuring the effective enforcement of the outlined regulations.

