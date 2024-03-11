The Kuwaiti-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) offered funding for students in need studying in Arabic merit schools in Malaysia as part of 'My Right to Learn' project.

In a statement, the Development and Human Relief Society (INSAN) in Malaysia, which is implementing the project and is registered in Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, Monday, that the project was funding hundreds of students in seven different Arabic schools across Malaysia.

The statement added that 'My Right to Learn' project included more than 3,000 students that participated in various activities and honored the top achievers with prizes and scholarships in the closing ceremony.

In a previously recorded speech, IICO Deputy General Director Ibrahim Al-Bader affirmed the importance of funding such projects that helps provide educational opportunities to students, which aligns with the organization's strategies. Counsellor at Kuwait's Embassy in Malaysia Bader Al-Sager, Dean of Arab Diplomatic Corps in Malaysia and Ambassador of Yemen Adel Bahameed and other heads of charity organizations attended the ceremony.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).