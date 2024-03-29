Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of National Union of Kuwaiti Students – Egypt’s (EGNUKS) recent conference.

Held over a period of two days in March 2024, the event welcomed esteemed guests, including Minister Plenipotentiary Mishari Al-Nibari, the acting charge d’affaires of the Kuwait Embassy in Cairo, Egypt and Dr. Khaled AlMuharib, Head of the Cultural Office. From ABK, Mohammed Talib Behbehani, Head of Private Banking, attended in addition to a representative from Corporate Communications.

Highlighting the significance of their involvement, Behbehani emphasized, “This sponsorship underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Kuwaiti students pursuing education abroad. This initiative reflects our commitment to social responsibility, aimed at guiding students on their academic journey and equipping them with valuable experiences to navigate challenges successfully.”

During the conference, ABK curated a range of engaging activities tailored to Kuwaiti students in Egypt, including exciting cash prizes and an informative segment by ABK-Egypt staff introducing students to the Bank’s diverse products and services.

In line with its dedication to fostering educational opportunities, ABK has been a strong supporter of Kuwaiti students both locally and internationally. Behbehani concluded, “Sponsoring the EGNUKS conference is a testament to ABK’s enduring dedication to fostering educational excellence and empowering the future leaders of Kuwait.”

The Bank’s holistic approach not only encompasses current students but also extends support to fresh graduates by providing job opportunities and tailored training through ABK Academy. Since its inception in 2009, the academy has been instrumental in developing the skills of aspiring banking professionals, aligning with ABK’s steadfast commitment to nurturing national talent and driving employment opportunities through targeted initiatives like job fairs and youth development programs.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

