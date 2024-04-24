Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that it is ranked first for publications in the top 1 percent Journal Percentiles by CiteScore Percentile, with a total of 125 papers published in 2023, surpassing its peers in the UAE, according to data from Scopus.

This represents an increase of 40 percent over the year 2022 when Khalifa University published 89 research papers in the top 1 percent journals, demonstrating a consistent increase in research excellence over the years.

Khalifa University also leads in the top 5 percent Journal Percentiles by CiteScore Percentile, publishing a total of 532 papers for the same year, an increase of 39.6 percent over 2022.

Dr. Ahmed Al Durra, Senior Vice-President for Research and Development at Khalifa University, said, “With over 300 issued patents, more than 230 pending patent applications, and 680 plus invention disclosures, the University leads in groundbreaking research in sectors like aerospace, biomedical sciences, energy, robotics, and engineering. Khalifa University's remarkable performance in publishing in the top 1% and top 5% Journal Percentiles by CiteScore Percentile is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of high-quality research and deep tech innovation. The University remains successful in nurturing talented scientists who can publish their research in renowned journals, including highly esteemed science journals. Our international collaborations further highlight Khalifa University's significant contributions to the advancement of scientific pursuit, not only within the UAE but also on a global scale.”

With 12 research centres planning a wide spectrum of low and High Technology Readiness-level (HTR) projects, seven research groups and labs, and seven core labs that have state-of-the-art facilities, Khalifa University continues to contribute to the UAE’s human and intellectual capital development goals.

Novel approaches for green hydrogen production, materials for storage and transportation, and applications such as combustion and fuel cells as well as advances in genetics and biochemistry are some of Khalifa University’s research scope that also covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, ranging from robotics to decarbonisation, and sustainable fuels.