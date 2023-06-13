UAE - Amity University Dubai has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seneca Polytechnic, one of the largest higher education institutions in Canada to explore international student and faculty exchange. The signing ceremony took place at Amity University Dubai's campus in the UAE.

The MoU will facilitate student and faculty exchange, develop applied research, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, create corporate and executive training opportunities, and explore possibilities for micro-credentials and pathways to new careers.

This partnership explores synergies between the two institutions, with both sharing a strong focus on practical and creative programmes, emphasising employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship. With over 90,000 students enrolled, and ten campuses in Canada, Seneca Polytechnic provides a strong emphasis on career preparation and practical experience for students, aligning with UAE’s agenda to develop the human capital requirements of the region.

The MoU was signed by Dr Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai and Professor David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic, in the presence of Dr Fazal Malik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, Marianne Morando, Vice President of Academics and Student Affairs, and Renata Dinnocenzo, Vice President of Strategy, Seneca Polytechnic. Other dignitaries who attended the signing ceremony included Lindsay Margenau, Chargé d`affaires at the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and Dr Nitesh Sughnani, Director of University Ratings, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Rich learning

Dr Malik said: “Amity University Dubai, licensed by the Ministry of Education and accredited by the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA), is focused on empowering students with rich learning experiences, partnering with the renowned institutions globally. Our collaboration with Seneca Polytechnic, one of the largest higher education institutions in Canada, will help us develop competent, skilled and highly agile graduates, which can make a seamless transition to the job market.

“With this shared passion, we will create synergies to benefit our students and faculty members, while promoting the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship offered in our programmes.”

Professor Agnew said: "We are delighted to be entering a partnership with Amity University Dubai and look forward to building a strong and enduring relationship that will be of mutual benefit to our students, faculty and communities. We share a global outlook, focused on high-quality teaching and learning that provides our graduates with great opportunities.”

