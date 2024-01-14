Passengers and aircraft at the international airports of Tozeur-Nefta, Tabarka- Ain Draham, Gafsa-Ksar and Gabes-Matmata will be exempted from paying fees for landing, use of lighting and air navigation facilities and services, parking and boarding, and security for a period of three years, according to a decree published by the Ministry of Transport in the Journal Gazette of the Republic (French: JORT).

The exemption from payment of the fees provided for by Decree no. 93-1154 of May 17, 1993 will come into force on the date of publication of this decree.

