Tunisia - Air passenger traffic via Tunisian airports was up by 11.7% during the first 2 months of 2024, to 1,196,444 passengers, compared with the same period in 2023, data published on Tuesday by the Office of Civil Aviation and Airports (French: OACA) show.

This upward trend characterised most of the Tunisian airports, notably Tunis-Carthage Airport (+11% to 1,008,386 passengers), Djerba-Zarzis Airport (+10.5% to 152,778), Sfax-Thyna Airport (+29.6% to 27,592), Tozeur-Nefta Airport (+218,1% to 7,145 ) and Tabarka- Ain Drahem Airport (+18% to 543).

OACA statistics also point to a 9% increase in commercial traffic "aircraft movements" during the first two months of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, with 10,440 aircraft movements recorded.

Aircraft movements were up by 8.5% at Tunis Carthage International Airport (8,450 movements), 10.3% at Djerba-Zarzis International Airport (1,275 movements) and 14.9% at Sfax-Thyna International Airport (587 movements).

Aircraft movements also increased by 100% at Tozeur Nefta international airport (100 movements).

However, it fell by 33.3% at Tabarka-Ain Draham international airport (28 movements).

Overflight traffic (aircraft transiting Tunisian airspace) also rose by 29.6% to 9,270.

