Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that Chinese Airlines are now authorized to begin operating regular passenger flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China.

Flights will travel from Beijing to Riyadh starting with three flights per week from May 6, 2024, and increasing to seven flights per week from July 2, 2024.



The move is part of GACA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s air connectivity and expand its air transport network.

Authorizing Chinese flights between the two countries aligns with the goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and helps achieve the goal of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to make the Kingdom a global logistics hub and open new horizons for travel.