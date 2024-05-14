AlUla: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is collaborating with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to feature digital content from AlUla FM on Saudia's inflight entertainment system Beyond, according to a press release from Saudia.



RCU Chief Communications and PR Officer Abdulrahman Altrairi and Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash signed the partnership agreement, which aims to expand AlUla FM's reach and create a new platform for raising awareness and understanding of AlUla's cultural heritage among visitors, travelers, and people interested in Saudi Arabia.



Tash said: "Saudia is proud to expand and reinforce its partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla. This collaboration with AlUla FM marks a new era in inflight entertainment. Saudia reaffirms its commitment to innovative collaborations that maintain the highest global industry standards."



Altrairi stressed that the agreement focuses on promoting cultural heritage, expanding the partnership network of RCU, and attracting new audience to join in making AlUla a global destination.



According to the release, Saudia adopted the Beyond inflight entertainment system to further transform the airline’s onboard experience. The Beyond system "provides a high-quality interactive experience with up to 5,000 hours of content suitable for various guest preferences and age groups in more than 16 languages", said the release.



AlUla FM reflects RCU's commitment to supporting various programs and initiatives in a modern media context, to further advance the Saudi media. It highlights the various objectives of AlUla, which align with Saudi Vision 2030.



Since the launch of AlUla FM by RCU, under the theme "The Sound of Arabia", it has served as a platform for the voices of AlUla to share their stories through recurring and seasonal programs, reaching a global audience, the release said.



"Saudia operates 32 weekly roundtrip flights from AlUla to major Saudi cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, as well as international destinations like Paris, boasting a combined capacity exceeding 4,400 seats," the release read.