UAE - Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, in collaboration with FlyNow Aviation, offered visitors the chance to virtually take to the skies of Abu Dhabi in the revolutionary eVTOL eCopter at the DRIFTx show at Yas Marina Circuit.

Supplementing FlyNow Aviation’s comprehensive eVTOL offering, Bayanat brings a long-standing track record of technological capabilities to the partnership, including autonomous solutions, cloud infrastructure, digital twins, charging infrastructure, transportation super apps, and testing and simulation.

By integrating Bayanat’s Digital Twin technology with FlyNow’s Augmented Reality (AR) and VR Technology, FlyNow and Bayanat provide a unique, real-life flying experience to visitors at the show.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, commented: “Our collaboration with FlyNow Aviation is a testament to our commitment towards revolutionising 3D mobility and Urban Air Mobility. Bayanat is aligned with the UAE’s sustainability strategy and will continue to work alongside FlyNow Aviation on introducing comprehensive mobility solutions that not only reduce the environmental footprint caused by traffic congestions and car emissions but also address traffic challenges and provide a safer alternative to traditional modes of transport.”

Jürgen Greil, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of FlyNow Aviation commented: “For a new mode of transportation to succeed, it must surpass existing options in safety, comfort, speed, and most importantly affordability and scalability. As environmental concerns grow, the ecological impact is increasingly pivotal. We aim to make a lasting impact by relieving traffic congestion on a global scale by redefining the parameters of mobility. Partnering with Bayanat and being at DRIFTx is exciting as the region holds many opportunities for collaboration.”

Considered an industry leader, FlyNow Aviation develops a modular family of eCopters that are fully electric and completely autopiloted. The firm’s range of eCopters, which consist of cargo, single and twin seat passenger models operate on a coaxial drive train with two rotor propellers. Each of the two electric motors drive one rotor propeller and are each designed to be four times redundant over the entire drive train and thus the aircraft achieve a fatality rate equal to large airliners.

As cities, such as Abu Dhabi, continue to grow and expand they also face increased traffic challenges, eCopters can enhance long term Urban Air Mobility by utilising airspace to transport goods and people. FlyNow Aviation’s eCopters can fly for distances up to 50 km at estimated altitudes of 150 to 300 m, thereby unlocking affordable and highly efficient 3D mobility solutions.

