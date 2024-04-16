The passenger traffic through Tunisian airports edged up 6.2% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, with 1.761,894 passengers, data published on Monday by the the Civil Aviation and Airports Office (French: OACA) show.

This upward trend was seen in air traffic at most Tunisian airports, with increases of 5.4% at Tunis Carthage International Airport (1.473,527 passengers), 8.1% at Djerba-Zarzis International Airport (240,548), 11.7% at Sfax-Thyna International Airport (37,709), 160.3% at Tozeur-Nefta International Airport (9,269) and 33.9% at Tabarka-Ain Draham International Airport (841).

OACA data further showed a 5.1% rise to 15,394 in the aircraft movements in Q1 of 2024, compared to the same period in 2022.

The aircraft movements rose by 5.5% to 12,420 at Tunis Carthage International Airport, +7.5% to 1,974 at Djerba-Zarzis International Airport, +78.9% to 136 at Tozeur-Nefta International Airport.

However, the aircraft movements fell by 3.2% to 816 at Sfax-Thyna International Airport and -22.6% to 48 at Tabarka-Ain Drahem International Airport (129).

The overflying traffic (aircraft transiting through the Tunisian airspace) also rose by 24.7% to 14,737 in Q1 of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

