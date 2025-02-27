Arab Finance: The Egyptian government expects to finalize an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) before mid-March to offer the management of 11 airports to the private sector, Egyptian Minister of Aviation Sameh Hefny announced in press conference.

Hefny stated that the first phase of the plan will begin with Hurghada Airport, followed by Sphinx Airport.

He also revealed that leading international firms, including the three largest airport operators in Europe, have expressed interest in managing Egyptian airports.

The initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategy to enhance airport operations and attract foreign investment in the aviation sector.

