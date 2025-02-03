Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with a delegation from the Kuwaiti Boodai Trading Company to discuss investment opportunities in Egypt’s airport development sector, as per a statement.

The meeting reviewed Egypt’s efforts to enhance the business climate and attract foreign investments, as well as the company’s current and future projects in the country.

El-Khatib noted that Boodai, which owns Jazeera Airways in Egypt, is keen on expanding its investments in the airport sector.

He highlighted an ongoing study in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to assess the sector in preparation for upcoming projects.

He also confirmed that the company currently operates in seven Egyptian airports, with plans to expand to nine by adding El Alamein and Hurghada airports.

The minister emphasized Egypt’s ongoing financial, trade, and regulatory reforms aimed at facilitating investment and expediting customs clearance to just two days.

He noted efforts to streamline procedures, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and implement tax reforms to ease the burden on investors.

The Kuwaiti delegation reaffirmed their commitment to investing in Egypt’s airport sector and expressed interest in exploring a mass transportation project similar to those the company operates in Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

