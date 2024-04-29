The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia has announced plans to operate direct flights between Dammam on the Eastern region, and the Iraqi city of Al Najaf starting from June 1.

This comes following the recent launch of direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Baghdad and Erbil in the Republic of Iraq, said GACA in a statement.

The move is in line with its national strategy for the aviation sector in the kingdom, that is aimed at doubling the capacity and achieving a target of more than 330 million passengers annually, it stated.

It also has set a target to fly to more than 250 destinations across the globe and, in particular, extending the close relations that link Saudi Arabia with the Republic of Iraq, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

