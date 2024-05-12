(TAP) - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and Iraqi Minister of Transport Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi, stressed during a working meeting in Baghdad on Saturday the need to open a direct air route between Tunisia and Iraq.

The aim is to develop tourism and the movement of people and goods between the two countries, .

The two ministers agreed to speed up all necessary measures to operate this route and ensure its sustainability," the ministry said in a press release issued on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, the two ministers stressed that the excellent political relations between the two countries "are the best incentive to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the transport sector, which has a strategic character as it is one of the pillars of economic integration and comprehensive development".

Ammar and al-Saadawi called for the completion of negotiations on draft agreements in various fields of transport and the exchange of experience and expertise in the fields of meteorology, railways, maritime transport, civil aviation and airports.

The Iraqi side welcomed the proposal to consider the conclusion of a framework agreement in the field of transport with Tunisia and the establishment of a high-level sectoral committee to establish a regular dialogue and develop a joint strategy for bilateral cooperation in this field.

The Iraqi Minister of Transport stressed the importance of the Strategic Development Road project, which aims to make Iraq a hub for global trade and a link between East and West, and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Tunisian side in this framework.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, is making a working visit to the Republic of Iraq on May 11 and 12 to chair the 17th session of the Tunisian-Iraqi Joint Commission.

He met Iraqi officials, opened a joint economic forum and met members of the Tunisian community in Iraq.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).