TUNIS: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority, signed an air services agreement with the Republic of Tunisia. The agreement was signed Eng Naif bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, in the presence of Sarah Zaafarani al Zanzri, Minister in charge of running the Tunisian Ministry of Transport, Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Sanani, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman accredited to the Republic of Tunisia, and a number of officials from the Civil Aviation Authority, in the capital city of Tunis.

This pact comes as an update to the agreement signed between the governments of the two countries in 1985 regarding air services between their regions, in line with regional and international developments in the field of air transport. The updated agreement is based on the foundations and principles of open skies between the two countries and allows airlines to operate any number of direct flights. It also aims to organise the operational and technical aspects that serves the common interests in the field of organising air transport services between the two sides.

The agreement included 23 articles in addition to a special annex for the schedule of air routes between the two countries.

These articles varied between economic provisions and provisions for regulatory and operational cooperation that enable designated airline companies to operate a number of passenger and air cargo flights between the airports of the two countries. The two countries’ airlines can also enter into cooperative arrangements to share common codes on flights operated by the two countries’ carriers.

The Sultanate of Oman has bilateral agreements in the field of air transport with 124 countries, aiming to regulate air transport services, including the technical and operational aspects, and to consolidate relations in the field of air transport and civil aviation with other countries. The Civil Aviation Authority is keen to to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport with various countries and seek to increase the operation of airlines to and from the airports of Oman as a contribution to supporting trade and tourism exchange and developing economic and social activities.

