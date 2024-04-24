The Tunisian Government is determined to consolidate the aeronautics industry by ensuring a close supervision of all players operating in this sector and guaranteeing a climate conducive to growth and development, said Economy and Planning Minister, Feryel Ouerghi.

He added that the goal is to position Tunisia as a key player on a national and international scale.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 4th edition of the «Aerospace Meetings Tunisia» , organized from April 23 to 25, in Gammarth (northern suburb of Tunis), the minister reiterated that «the aeronautics industry remains a pillar sector on which Tunisia is banking to move forward.»

«Our goal is to promote promising sectors and particularly sectors with strong technological continuity and high added value, which will make it possible to create more jobs and have a qualified workforce,» the minister pointed out.

Ouerghi indicated that the government is working hard to improve the business climate, generalize the digitalization of administration and resolve problems related to land.

Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), Jalel Tebib, emphasized the desire to show a new Tunisia ready to welcome more companies in the aeronautics sector.

According to the manager, the difficulties that hinder the development of the sector can be resolved through the collaboration of all stakeholders (authorities, ministries and economic players).

«Tunisia has several assets which can attract new companies operating in this field,» underlined Tebib, referring to the geographical positioning in the Mediterranean, the signing of several exchange agreements (Advanced partner status with the European Union, the membership of ZlECAF and COMESA…)

President of the Tunisian aeronautical and space industries group, Thierry Haure Mirande, for his part, affirmed that Tunisia's aeronautical supply chain is the first of its kind established in the Arab Maghreb. Thanks to Tunisian qualified engineers, Tunisia, a country open to investors, is able to gain momentum in this sector.

150 companies will participate in this event representing 10 countries including Tunisia, according to data presented by the organizers.

