(TAP)- An agreement was signed on Friday between the government of Tunisia and the government of Oman on air services between the two countries' respective territories and beyond.

The signing ceremony was co-chaired by Minister of Equipment and Housing and in charge of the Transport Ministry's management Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, and Oman's ambassador to Tunisia Abdullah Al-Sanani.

This agreement subrogates the agreement signed between the two countries on November 16, 1985, to keep pace with legislative and regulatory changes and international standards in the air transport sector, notably in the field of aviation safety and civil aviation security.

Zaâfrani called in this regard, for further coordination to activate this agreement, to draw up joint programmes for sharing expertise and experiences in the civil aviation and airport sectors, and to forge partnerships between service providers and air carriers in the two countries.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Naif bin Ali al Abri pointed out for his part, "the importance of this agreement in terms of Tunisia's and Oman's recognition of the role of air transport in consolidating and sustaining bilateral socio-economic relations."

The signing ceremony, held at the Transport Ministry's headquarters, was attended by ministry officials, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, the two CEOs of Tunisair and the Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (OACA), and a number of executives from the two countries.

