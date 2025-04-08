Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has invited national and international airlines, charter operators and leasing companies to operate seasonal flights on domestic routes to ensure affordability as well as meet increased peak demands.

The CAA announced that temporary air service permits will be issued for the Muscat–Salalah and Sohar–Salalah routes, including return services, for two peak windows: From July 1 to August 31, 2025 (summer peak) and from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026 (winter peak).

The move aims to expand air transport capacity during high-demand periods and help stabilise fares by increasing seat availability.

‘The initiative is intended to enhance air connectivity and ensure affordable travel for both residents and tourists,’ the CAA stated. It also underlined the importance of supporting Salalah’s tourism sector during peak seasons by improving accessibility.

Interested operators must hold a valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC), either Omani or international, and demonstrate operational experience and financial stability. In addition, applicants must meet all safety, security, and environmental regulations set by Oman and carry sufficient passenger and third-party liability insurance.

The CAA said it is accepting proposals from eligible carriers and urged operators to ensure full compliance with regulatory standards while contributing to the growing demand for domestic travel in the sultanate.

