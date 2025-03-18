MUSCAT: The final design of the proposed Musandam Airport has been completed and a strategy is being prepared to start the tendering process. It was revealed by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Musandam, during the recently held dialogue on the development of the governorates, which included Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Al Dakhiliyah and Musandam.

It may be noted that Governors are accorded more powers following the issuance of the Governorates System in 2022. It was also revealed that the Dibba Lima-Khasab road is 40 per cent complete and is progressing well as per the timeline.

Work is underway on the dual carriageway between Farq and Izki while streetlight work will be completed on the Al Batinah Expressway before the end of the year. A study is underway to divert trucks on the road linking Al Batinah North and Al Batinah South governorates, without affecting economic activity.

As per earlier reports, Musandam Airport is expected to be ready in the second half of 2028. The project assumes significance due to operational challenges facing the current Khasab Airport, especially the possibility of operating services for 24 hours.

The project will be divided into phases. The first stage will include a 45-metre-wide runway. A passenger building (to handle 250,000 passengers annually) will be constructed in addition to an air traffic control tower, runway (2,520 metres long and 45 metres wide), taxiways, a fire station, equipment repair shops, a marine rescue station and parking lots for aircraft.

There will be a new road of 7-km leading to the airport. In the second phase, the runway will be expanded to 3,300 metres capable of Airbus 330s, 350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, in addition to increasing the number of taxiways and parking lots for aircraft, an aircraft isolation yard and the terminal building (if required).

