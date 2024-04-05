National carrier Tunisair has drawn up an exceptional programme with focus on reopening routes, increasing the number of flights and beefing up its fleet, in a bid to ensure the return of Tunisian expats and the influx of tourists from June 15 to September 15.

Tunisair has scheduled some 17,068 flights and provided 2.7 million seats, that is up 19% on last summer, data published Thursday by Tunisair show.

Tunisair has also launched a promotional offer for Tunisians living abroad in October 2023. This offer was relaunched in December 2023 and February 2024.

Tunisiar said it maintained its planes and mobilised 16 aircraft to this end against 11 last season. This in addition to renting two planes with the respective seating capacity of 300 and 160 passengers to carry out its commercial programme under the best conditions.

Tunisair reopens regular routes and boosts others

The following lines will reopen to ensure a successful summer season.

-Lisbon (Portugal) : a weekly flight every Monday, departing from Tunis as from May 1.

-Zurich (Switzerland): with an average of two flights/week from Tunis, and a weekly flight departing from Djerba from April 2 .

-Nant (France): a weekly flight every Monday from Djerba starting June 3.

A higher number of weekly flights to several European, Maghreb and African destinations is provided for under this programme. This covers the following destinations:

France:

-Tunis-Lyon: 11 weekly flights starting March 31.

-Tunis-Marseilles: 21 weekly flights from July 1 July to September 14 .

-Tunis-Nice: 14 weekly flights from July 1 to September 16 .

-Djerba-Paris Orly: 12 weekly flights from March 31 and up to 14 flights during July

-Monastir-Marseilles: 3 weekly flights

-Monastir-Paris: 3 weekly flights

Maghreb destinations:

-Tunis-Oran (Algeria): 3 weekly flights from April 16 April and 4 flights from June 3.

-Tunis-Casablanca (Morocco): 11 weekly flights from April 18.

-Tunis - Tripoli Mitiga (Libya): 3 weekly flights from April 1 .

African destinations:

-Tunis - Bamako (Mali): 3 weekly flights from April 2 .

-Tunis- Conakry (Guinea) -Dakar (Senegal): 3 weekly flights from March 31 .

-Tunis- Dakar -Conakry: 2 flights from March 31.

Other markets: Spain, Italy and Turkey-

-Tunis - Madrid (Spain): 4 weekly flights from April 20

-Tunis - Venice (Italy): 2 weekly flights from April 18

-Tunis-Istanbul (Turkey): 14 weekly flights from April 19.

