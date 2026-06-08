DOHA: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) on Sunday dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that the State of Qatar's airspace has been closed or that flight operations have been suspended.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that the information being circulated is inaccurate and urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates related to aviation operations.

The QCAA clarified that the current Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the authority is intended to identify alternative air routes to ensure the continued provision of air navigation services at the highest levels of safety and efficiency.

According to the authority, the measure has been implemented in light of current circumstances and in accordance with internationally recognized aviation standards and practices.

The authority emphasized that air navigation services continue to operate normally and that the NOTAM does not indicate any closure of Qatar's airspace or suspension of flight operations.

The QCAA also called on the public to refrain from circulating rumours or sharing unverified information, stressing the importance of obtaining information from official channels only.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

