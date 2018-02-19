UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council presents achievements and future plans to 'Enhance the Attractiveness of the Nursing Profession'

Government of Dubai Media Office : Under the patronage of the Wife of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, President of the UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council and Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; HE Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), chaired the first meeting of the UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council for the year 2018 on Thursday (1 February 2018), at Al Wasl Hall in the Dubai International Convention Centre. The meeting was attended by HE Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for Hospitals Sector and HE Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Education Sector. Members of the Board representing the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, University of Sharjah, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior and Emirates Nursing Association also attended the meeting.

The meeting began with HE Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama welcoming the audience and praising the achievements made during the past years since the establishment of the Council and the work of the scientific committees of the Council in the field of standardisation of education, registration and practice. Following this, the agenda of the meeting and the most important initiatives of the committees were presented. The board members reviewed the progress of the three projects requested by HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, President of the UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council and Chairperson of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, during the previous board meeting held in early 2017:

