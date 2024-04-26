The initiative sought to enhance the integration of People of Determination and their families

It included workshops, entertainment shows, and a corner for products produced by People of Determination and Emirati families

UAE, Dubai: In a commendable initiative to celebrate People of Determination and their families, the Dubai Land Department (DLD), under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General, recently inaugurated an exclusive entertainment event. This collaborative effort, supported by the Community Development Authority (CDA) and Emaar Properties, unfolded in the scenic vicinity of Burj Park, Downtown Dubai.

The ceremonial opening was graced by the presence of Maitha Al Shamsi, Community Empowerment Sector CEO at the CDA, alongside esteemed delegates from Emaar. Reflecting a vibrant community spirit, the event showcased a series of interactive workshops, captivating entertainment acts designed for children, and a gastronomic corner offering diverse culinary delights. Additionally, it featured an exhibition space presenting an array of products crafted by People of Determination and Emirati households.

The event, coinciding with Arab Deaf Week, aimed to enhance the integration of People of Determination and shed light on their talents and interests, while bridging communication with all members of society. The musical performances and compositions were by POD, amidst the games and hands-on workshops.

HE Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of DLD said: “Dubai continues its journey of social integration for People of Determination, empowering them across various sectors. The guidance from our wise leadership is both direct and diligent, highlighting the significant importance placed on this group. We are delighted to have achieved integration and collaboration with our strategic partners to implement such community initiatives.”

He added: "This event reaffirms our commitment to promoting solidarity and equality in society, reflecting the spirit of social responsibility we hold as entities and individuals. Supporting and encouraging talent and creativity is not just a social duty, but an investment in the future of our society, as these initiatives enhance sustainability and foster comprehensive development."

Maitha Al Shamsi, Community Empowerment Sector CEO at CDA, highlighted the vital role of events in breaking the isolation of People of Determination and families, and underscored the significance of their active participation in public life to showcase their abilities and skills. She stressed that societal involvement is crucial in encouraging, supporting, and expanding the presence of People of Determination in various community activities.

She added, "The significance of such events stems from the comprehensive strategic development plans of Dubai, which focus on providing all demographics with the opportunity to participate according to their abilities and skills. These events serve as a platform for raising awareness about disability-related issues and challenges, and also promote understanding, acceptance of diversity, and enhance the sense of belonging and confidence in the presence of an inclusive and compassionate community."

Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Chairman of Emaar Foundation, and Member of the Executive Board of Directors of Emaar Properties, commented: "Within the framework of the ongoing collaboration between Emaar Properties and our strategic partners, we take pride in supporting this event that highlights the exceptional skills and capabilities of People of Determination. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the principles of inclusivity and social integration in Dubai, and our dedication to developing a comprehensive environment that values diversity and provides every individual with the opportunity for active participation and contribution to building a thriving community. Through these events, we hope to move forward towards a more inclusive future that embraces everyone with pride and appreciation."

The event included a presentation of the services provided by the Community Development Authority for People of Determination and their families, as well as services and programmes offered by participating centres and associations. Additionally, an exhibition of products made by People of Determination and Emirati families was held on the sidelines of the event, along with an exhibition showcasing agricultural seedlings from the Annabelle Center, as well as a corner dedicated to introducing Arab Deaf Week.

Participating in the event were Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, Taqaarub Center for The Rehabilitation of People with Disabilities, Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre For Disabled, Dubai Club for People of Determination, Omniyat People of Determination Rehabilitation Center, and Widad Center for Disability and Child Development.

-Ends-