JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: The International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC 2024) commenced with unparalleled enthusiasm, bringing together the foremost minds in geotechnical engineering from around the globe. The event's inauguration witnessed captivating addresses, insightful presentations, and invaluable discussions, setting an inspiring tone for the days ahead.

The event began with a warm welcome from Conference Chairman Dr. Marwan Alzaylaie, with a welcome address from Abdullah Al-Harthi, Vice President, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saudi Arabia. Among the highlights of the day were the illuminating keynote addresses delivered by distinguished speakers.

Prof. Jie Han enlightened the audience on Advancing Geotechnical Practice and Improving Infrastructure Performance/Sustainability while Dr. Rod Eddies challenged conventional approaches to geo-risk management, advocating for a paradigm shift towards innovative solutions.

Discussions continued with Prof. Dr. -Ing Rolf Katzenbach, who explored groundbreaking foundation technologies essential for the construction of high-rise buildings. The event also featured engaging presentations from esteemed experts such as Prof. Deepankar Choudhury, Prof. Omar Al-Amoudi, Dr. A.S.K. Elkadi, and Dr. Liu Yu, among others, who shared their invaluable insights and research findings.

The day's proceedings were further enriched by a thought-provoking panel discussion on ground improvement, expertly moderated by Karim Khalaf, Geotechnical Consulting Manager, Fugro, U.A.E in discussions with , Dr Andrew Lees, Global Application Technology Manager, Tensar, AbdelRahman Hantash, Projects Manager, Sky Specialized, Omar Khaled, Technical Manager, Soil Improvement Company and Dr. Ahmed Hamza Mridah, Assistant Professor, Mines School of Rabat, Morocco.

Additionally, attendees were treated to enlightening presentations on diverse topics including complex geological modeling exemplified by the Yusufeli Dam, and the transformative potential of satellite remote sensing for climate resilience in geotechnical infrastructure.

As the day drew to a close, Conference Chairman Dr. Marwan Alzaylaie reflected on the significance of the discussions and insights shared, expressing gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions towards advancing the field of geotechnical engineering. With the first day setting a precedent for excellence and collaboration, IGIC 2024 promises to continue inspiring groundbreaking advancements in geotechnical engineering.

Strategic partners of the event include International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), International Geosynthetics Society and Geo-Institute, Deep Foundation Institute, Society of Engineers – UAE among other prestigious institutions globally.

The conference is proudly supported by leading solution providers in geotechnical engineering such as Fugro, Gulf Consult, Geoharbour, and Soil Improvement Contracting Company among plethora of other contractors ensuring a rich collaboration of ideas and innovations.

For more information on the agenda, registration, and accommodation, interested parties are encouraged to visit the conference website at https://geotechnicalinnovationconference.com

