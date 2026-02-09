As AI reshapes hospitality, women leaders are claiming their seat at the table. ChatGPShe by GAIA turns technology into a tool for inclusive leadership.

GAIA opened the year with a clear message: the future of hospitality leadership must be inclusive, informed, and technologically fluent. On January 30, at Rotana Arjaan, GAIA hosted its first ChatGPShe workshop of the year—bringing together 15 senior women leaders from across hospitality brands to explore how artificial intelligence can support smarter leadership, decision-making, and collaboration.

The session marked a key milestone for ChatGPShe, a bold new initiative launched by Marisa Kamall, Founder of GAIA. More than a series of workshops or talks, ChatGPShe is a growing movement designed to demystify AI for women professionals and ensure they are not just adopting technology—but actively shaping how it is used.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how organisations operate, communicate, and lead. Yet women’s voices remain underrepresented in the systems driving this change. In the early weeks following ChatGPT’s release, OpenAI estimated that nearly 80% of users were male, with other reports suggesting the figure was closer to 84.5%*. When prompts are predominantly shaped by one demographic, outputs inevitably reflect that imbalance—reinforcing bias and narrowing perspective. While recent data shows women are beginning to close the gap, the need for intentional inclusion remains critical.

The January ChatGPShe workshop addressed this challenge head-on—within a hospitality context where leadership, empathy, and people-centric decision-making are essential. Rather than focusing purely on tools, the session centred on collective learning and real-world application. Participants shared how they are already using AI across functions—from guest communication and marketing strategy to operational efficiency—while also examining ethical considerations and bias awareness.

“With ChatGPShe, women don’t just adopt AI—they actively shape how it’s used,” says Marisa. “This isn’t about adding another tool to the digital toolbox. It’s about influencing the answers AI gives the world, especially in industries driven by human experience, like hospitality.” The good news is that recent reports do suggest that women are now using ChatGPT slightly more than men. **

Unlike traditional top-down training, ChatGPShe follows GAIA’s proven peer-led leadership model. A trained facilitator guides the session, but insight flows from the room itself. Through peer-to-peer learning, shared storytelling, and practical experimentation, participants leave with stronger prompting skills, greater confidence, and a trusted network navigating AI together.

For the hospitality sector—where innovation must coexist with warmth, service, and culture—this approach is particularly powerful. When senior women leaders exchange experiences across brands and roles, the collective intelligence elevates everyone in the room.

The January workshop is the first in a series of ChatGPShe events planned throughout the year. Building on its momentum, GAIA will host a March edition in collaboration with Women in Tech, with further details to be announced.

As the industry looks ahead, GAIA’s message is clear: AI adoption is no longer optional—but inclusive leadership within it is essential. When women lead the conversation, technology becomes not just efficient, but ethical, human, and future-ready.

ChatGPT’s mobile users are 85% male, report says | TechCrunch*

The gender gap: women are now using ChatGPT slightly more than men**

About ChatGPShe:

ChatGPShe is a purpose-driven campaign designed to equip and empower women to use AI tools with confidence, creativity, and impact. Through workshops, resources, and community-led initiatives, ChatGPShe empowers women to transition from passive users to active creators and leaders in the AI space. Disclaimer: ChatGPShe is an independent initiative created by The Inhouse in partnership with GAIA. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by OpenAI or ChatGPT. All trademarks and references remain the property of their respective owners.

About GAIA:

GAIA is a pioneering women’s leadership community based in Dubai with a global reach. It offers two tiers: GAIA Elevate, a self-paced online learning platform for global members, and GAIA Leader, an intimate, in-person leadership network in Dubai. Both share a single mission—empowering women to lead with authenticity, vulnerability, and growth. Website: www.gaiarises.com

About Marisa:

Marisa Kamall’s career spans two decades of leadership excellence across Europe, the UK, Latin America, and the Middle East. Her impressive track record includes pivotal roles within FTSE 100 organizations, where she successfully led teams exceeding 1,000 people while managing multimillion-dollar profit and loss responsibilities. Beyond her corporate achievements, Marisa has dedicated herself to developing the next generation of leaders. An ICF-Certified coach, she has coached over 50 CEOs and more than 100 senior executives, helping them navigate complex business challenges while maintaining their authentic leadership voice. Her coaching philosophy combines strategic business acumen with profound emotional intelligence, creating a unique approach that resonates with leaders across industries and cultures.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marisakamall