Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think-tank which specialises in international relations, public policy and culture, have organised a research dialogue session ‘Contemporary Art in the Gulf: Archives, Movements, & Exchanges’ at Fiker Institute's Library in Alserkal Avenue. This is part of a series of research and discussion events organised by both parties to exchange expertise and knowledge to empower and expand the creative sector's contribution to Dubai’s global cultural scene.

The session saw the participation of three speakers: Professor Salwa Mikdadi, Director of Al Madrid Center for the Study of Art, Maryam Alfalasi, co-founder of IRIS Projects, and Noor Al-Suwaidi, an Emirati visual artist, and was moderated by Emirati Munira AlSayegh, curator and founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab. Topics included the significance of archival practices in preserving Gulf artistic heritage, the evolution of creative movements within the UAE and the region, and the mechanisms facilitating artistic exchanges and their impact on Gulf identity. The session underscored the global contributions of GCC artists and highlighted the blending of tradition and innovation in Gulf art.

This session is part of a knowledge partnership between Dubai Culture and Fiker Institute aimed at positioning Emirati artists, writers, and creatives at the forefront of international dialogue and enhancing their role in the development of cultural sectors through participation in discussions on global intellectual and strategic issues.