Doha is set to host a spectacular two-day Korean Festival, featuring a lineup of captivating k-themed events, wellness and medical offerings, and immersive Hallyu Zones. The festival will take place at the Mall of Qatar from 10th to 11th May.

The Korean Festival also serves as catalyst for business ventures. The festival’s agenda includes scheduled signings of agreements between Korean delegates and local governmental authorities, as well as meetings between travel industry players from both countries.

AVIAREPS appointed as Marketing and PR representative for Korea Tourism Organization, to promote the destination among the nationals and residents of Qatar, as well as to the wider GCC community.

Doha, Qatar: 6th May 2024: Marking a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between South Korea and Qatar, the upcoming Korean Festival in Doha promises an unforgettable celebration of cultural exchange and spirit of camaraderie. From May 10th to 11th, the Mall of Qatar will transform into an epicenter of celebrations, symbolizing the strong ties shared between South Korea and Qatar.

As the anticipation builds, the Korean Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Korea and Korea Tourism Organization, will be a living testament to the strength and resilience of a 50 Years of diplomatic relationships between the two nations.

Under the banner of friendship and cultural exchange, the Korean Festival is promising an immersive experience unlike any other. Attendees can expect a kaleidoscope of events, from k-themed performances to travel, wellness and medical offerings that showcase the best of Korean culture. Not to be missed are the delectable Korean food gifts and the immersive Hallyu Zones, transporting visitors into the heart of Korea's entertainment and pop culture scene.

Beyond the festivities, the Korean Festival will also serve as a nexus for cooperation and collaboration in economic, travel and culture exchange. With anticipated signings of agreements between Korean delegates and local governmental authorities, and strategic partnerships to be forged between travel industry leaders from both nations, the Korean festival emerges as a dynamic platform for fostering business ventures and strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

As part of the initiative, Korea Tourism Organization has appointed AVIAREPS, the global leader in tourism, aviation, and hospitality representation with 70 offices in 65 countries around the world, as its marketing and PR representative in Qatar. The strategic partnership with AVIAREPS Middle East aims to bolster South Korea's prominence as a premier tourist destination in Qatar, with the goal of enticing a greater influx of visitors and enhancing both spending levels and the duration of visitors’ stays.

Happening at a pivotal moment for the Korean travel industry, the partnership with AVIAREPS marks a crucial step towards a swifter recovery, following a remarkable rebound in foreign tourism in 2023, reaching 63% of pre-COVID levels.

As South Korea continues its efforts to establish itself as a premier destination for global travelers, AVIAREPS will harness its extensive experience, regional teams, and innovative approaches to promote the destination and execute a comprehensive plan to stimulate consumer demand in Qatar. AVIAREPS Middle East will be raising media awareness about the destination, educating travel agents, and expanding the number of tour operators offering South Korea within their product portfolios.

Hak Ju, Lee, Executive Vice President of the International Tourism Division, Korea Tourism Organization, said: “Korea is fast becoming a preferred destination for travelers from the Middle East, offering premium travel with unmatched shopping, culture, and gastronomy experiences. Furthermore, Korea is also emerging as a premier destination for beauty and medical tourism. Korea Tourism Organization, alongside local government bodies and tourism stakeholders in Korea, is dedicated to enriching the tourism landscape for Qatari-based travel agents and outbound tour operators. We are committed to ensuring that our country is fully equipped to warmly welcome all visitors, including those from Qatar, and the wider GCC, offering them a genuinely inclusive and delightful travel experience to be remembered. Acknowledging AVIAREPS' extensive knowledge and experience in the travel industry, we have decided that they are the perfect partner for us to collaborate with in the Middle East.”

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS,

said: “We are honored to undertake the distinct privilege of representing Korea Tourism Organization in Qatar. Our mission is to promote Korea as an irresistible destination offering enigmatic cultural experiences, vibrant shopping districts, original K-pop culture and music, and much more. Korea has long been on the Middle East radar and is a destination of special allure, particularly for the younger generation seeking a taste of something new and exotic. With a comprehensive marketing plan and PR campaigns led by our teams in the Middle East, the growing interest in Korea is a trend set to only increase, “

“Building on this momentum and recognizing the growing bond between the members of Gulf Cooperation Council and Korea, particularly Qatar, we aim to position Korea as the premier luxury travel destination for families and young travelers in Qatar and beyond. Our emphasis will be on highlighting exclusivity, opulence, and premium experiences that align with their discerning tastes and aspirations, making Korea a top-of-mind destination for travelers in pursuit of extraordinary adventures and wonderful stays.”

As excitement mounts for this week's Korean Festival in Doha, the event stands poised not only to commemorate five decades of friendship but also to chart a course for an even brighter future of cooperation and cultural exchange between Korea and Qatar.

For more information about Korea as a tourism destination please visit the following link: https://english.visitkorea.or.kr/svc/main/index.do

-Ends-

#KORQAT50 #KoreaQatar50Years #50YearsStrong #KoreaQatarFestival #MallofQatar #Koreatourism #KTO #Korea #Seoul #GCCTravel #Kpop #Kdama #Medicaltourism #BTS #Dubai #UAE #Bahrain #Kuwait #Oman #Qatar #MiddleEastTravel #AVIAREPS.

About Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) assumes a pivotal role as a public organization entrusted with the advancement of tourism as a fundamental driver for national economic growth and societal enhancement. KTO is committed to furnishing unparalleled travel experiences that epitomize the manifold allure of Korea, while concurrently bolstering the expansion of a robust tourism sector under private sector stewardship. Embracing a comprehensive approach, KTO seeks to foster representative Korea tourism contents, fortify customized target marketing strategies, augment the value added and brand image of tourism, extend digital-based tourism services, advocate for balanced regional tourism distribution, fortify the capacity of the tourism industry, nurture future talents, facilitate the disclosure of comprehensive tourism platform-based data, foster collaboration, enhance ESG performances within the tourism ecosystem, and uphold ethical integrity through strengthened internal controls. Anchored in its overarching objective to enhance societal well-being and promote national prosperity through tourism, KTO's organizational framework encompasses five divisions, sixteen departments, and fifty-two centers/teams, further augmented by nine domestic offices and thirty-three overseas offices, ensuring a robust operational infrastructure to realize its strategic imperatives.

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands. Founded in Germany in 1994 with the ambition to help clients to step into global markets, the company’s global network now expands around the world to six continents. The AVIAREPS service portfolio includes extensive expertise in representation and sales, marketing and communications, business development, IT solutions and financial services. In addition to their well-established General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, AVIAREPS provides more than 250 clients with support in digital marketing, advertising, public relations, crisis communications, social media management, event coordination, sales, web design and more. For more information on how AVIAREPS influences where and how travelers choose to spend their time and money, please visit www.aviareps.com. Stay up to date by checking out our Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

