DUBAI: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (35) of 2024 forming the “Dubai Council”, chaired by His Highness.

As per the Decree, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as First Vice Chairman of the Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Council.

Members of the Council include H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Other members of the Council include Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, who will also serve as the Secretary-General of the Council; Talal Humaid Belhoul; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; and Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Launched pursuant to Law No. (21) of 2021, the “Dubai Council” aims to formulate and develop the emirate’s future development agenda to support its global competitiveness and enhance its leadership and attractiveness, by launching major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives. Through these initiatives, the Council seeks to provide the best quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.



