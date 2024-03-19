Dubai's Crown Prince launched a new logo for Government of Dubai on Sunday during the first meeting of the executive council following its recent reconstitution.

He directed the immediate implementation of the new logo across Dubai’s government entities. In addition to adopting the new logo, entities will retain their individual logos to reflect their distinctiveness.

The government entities will be granted a six-month transition period to implement the new logo.

The leader also allocated Dh40 billion for the ‘Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnership’ for 2024-2026. He also approved Dubai’s ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ and the ‘Dubai Sandbox’ project designed to support 100 tech ventures in its initial phase.

“We have revitalised Dubai’s iconic old emblem and adopted it as the new logo for the Government of Dubai. The new logo symbolises the emirate's visionary leadership, transformative development journey and evolution into a city of the future,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“The government’s identity goes beyond the logo, encompassing dedicated teams committed to serving and operating under a culture of efficiency and excellence,” he added.

Dh40 billion to boost projects

During the meeting, The Executive Council of Dubai approved Dh40 billion for the ‘Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnership’. Overseen by the Department of Finance through the Dubai Digital Platforms, the portfolio aligns with the objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

These goals include increasing government spending to Dh700 billion, elevating private sector investment in development projects to Dh1 trillion and raising foreign direct investment to Dh650 billion by 2033.

Affordable housing policy

The ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ is aligned with the goals of Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to foster vibrant and healthy communities by providing diverse job opportunities and addressing housing needs.

This policy will cater to various segments of society, offering a range of housing options suitable for individuals across different income levels. Additionally, it will facilitate the development of new accommodations for workers closer to their workplaces, enhancing the quality of these facilities and ensuring the provision of adequate services for all segments of society.

Multiple entities, including Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Land Department and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, are involved in implementing the policy.

'Dubai Sandbox' project

The ‘Dubai Sandbox’ project aims to accelerate the growth of start-ups based in Dubai, particularly in technology and emerging sectors, fostering an entrepreneurial culture and facilitating access to funding. Additionally, it seeks to have an international impact by integrating with the global innovation ecosystem.

As part of the first package of 100 transformative projects of D33, aimed at doubling the emirate's economy over the next decade and positioning Dubai as one of the world’s top three city economies, the project aligns with the D33 agenda's goal of establishing Dubai as a leading hub for innovation. This includes areas such as artificial intelligence, real estate technology, health-tech and green technologies geared toward addressing climate change.

