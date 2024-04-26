Dubai-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has extended the nominations period for the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Awards from April 26 to May 1, 2024. The extension aims to provide a larger number of companies from across the UAE’s industrial sector with an opportunity to participate.

The inaugural awards were held in 2023 during the second edition of the MIITE Forum, and celebrated visionaries, talent, innovators, industrialists, and sustainability pioneers that contribute to the UAE's transformation into a global manufacturing hub and strengthening its position among industrial countries.

The 2024 awards are divided into 10 categories spread across five fields: ICV, Sustainability, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners, and Leadership & Talent.

The ministry announced the call for nominations on February 22 and has begun contacting nominees on April 22, with a closing date of May 8. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony during the annual Make in the UAE Forum, whose third edition will be held on May 27 - 28, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior industry leaders, government officials, investors and financial institutions.

The awards are a key part of the ministry's efforts to advance the sector, as well as incentivize companies to adopt best practices and advanced technologies and improve their competitiveness locally, regionally and globally. The initiative aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and MoIAT’s “Make it in the Emirates”.

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum

The forum was launched in 2022 as a pillar of the Make it in the Emirates initiative under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to position the UAE as a global industrial hub. The Make it in the Emirates initiative is an invitation to global investors, industrialists and innovators to benefit from the UAE’s unique value proposition.

Last year’s Make it in the Emirates Forum was attended by more than 5,000 stakeholders and announced an additional AED 10 billion of product offtake opportunities, bringing the total value of opportunities introduced at the forum to AED 120 billion.

With 10 categories – any company or individual in the UAE that meets the specified criteria can apply for an award.

Categories include:

ICV

ICV Excellence Award: Private Sector Manufacturers

ICV Excellence Award: Semi-Governmental Manufacturers

ICV Excellence Award: Service Providers

Sustainability

The Sustainable Manufacturer Award

Factory of the Future

The Smart Manufacturer Award

Excellence in Innovation Award

Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners

Industrial Strategic Partner Award

Quality Standards Award

Leadership & Talent

Young Talent of the Year Award

Inspirational Leader Award

Nominations can be submitted on: https://miiteawards.moiat.gov.ae/auth/sign-up

Criteria

The Make it in the Emirates Awards is an ideal platform for companies and individuals to increase their visibility, showcase their innovation, and demonstrate the significance of their products, services, and solutions to the local, regional, and global communities.

The selection process for the Make it in the Emirates Awards is rigorous, ensuring that the most deserving organizations and individuals are honored. Candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the criteria specified for each award category for which they apply. Nominations will be judged by a panel of representatives from MoIAT, government and private sector representatives, as well as relevant industry experts and leaders.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

