Sharjah: As part of its 12th edition, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025 has opened submissions for four prominent categories dedicated to children, adolescents, and youth. Selected from a total of 23 categories, these include: Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents, Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication, and two subcategories under Best Communication Targeting Youth — Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth, and Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices.

These categories reaffirm SGCA’s mission to spotlight creative communication initiatives that empower and enable future generations across different communities. They aim to amplify young voices, support emerging talent, and foster behavioural and social growth. The Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents category honours initiatives that positively impact children's and adolescents' development and sense of responsibility, while Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication recognises impactful youth-led solutions that enhance transparency and public awareness.

Meanwhile, the two subcategories under Best Communication Targeting Youth, Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth and Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices, focus on programmes that support youth entrepreneurship and campaigns that influence values and behaviour using modern digital tools. Submissions are open until Thursday, July 24, 2025, through the official portal: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

Her Excellency Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), commented: “The Sharjah Government Communication Award reflects the Emirate’s vision to enable individuals, particularly youth, to take on essential roles in community building. Allocating award categories specifically for youth-led and youth-focused initiatives demonstrates our belief in communication as a powerful tool to strengthen awareness, build capabilities, and support expression and innovation within a diverse, culturally conscious environment.”

“Today’s youth are not waiting for opportunities, they are creating them and reshaping the connection between institutions and society through dynamic, transparent, and intelligent communication,” Al Suwaidi said.

She added: “With the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the award continues to support impactful models of engagement and empowerment. SGCA plays an active role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for progressive government communication strategies rooted in intellectual leadership and community development.”

Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents

The award for ‘Best Innovative Project Targeting Children and Adolescents’ category recognises communication projects that positively impact children and adolescents’ development, life skills, and social responsibility. Whether via educational platforms, books, games, or media, the award honours initiatives that encourage creativity, critical thinking, and cultural pride. Evaluation criteria include originality, engagement, impact, technological innovation, and long-term sustainability.

Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication

The award for ‘Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication’ category acknowledges youth-led initiatives that tackle social issues through innovative communication tools and strategies, enhancing relationships between governments and the public. Evaluation criteria include originality, impact, youth engagement, sustainability, and partnerships with government or non-government entities.

Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth

A subcategory under ‘Best Communication Targeting Youth’, the ‘Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth’ category honours programmes that support youth entrepreneurship and startups through education, networking, and solving challenges such as funding and employment. Key evaluation factors include programme clarity, creativity, measurable impact, scalability, sustainability, inclusivity, and long-term collaboration.

Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices

The ‘Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices’ is also a subcategory under ‘Best Communication Targeting Youth’. This category recognises campaigns that use advanced technology and media to influence youth behaviour, values, and awareness positively. The jury will evaluate creativity, measurable behavioural impact, audience engagement, digital platform usage, and campaign sustainability.

Together, these categories celebrate the innovative efforts of youth and institutions that amplify young voices, nurture talent, and foster behavioural and social growth. SGCA 2025 honours initiatives that bridge generations and cultures through strategic communication—whether via campaigns, educational media, or entrepreneurial empowerment.

In 2024, SGCA received over 3,800 submissions from 44 countries. This year, the award continues to provide a global platform that enables influential voices to shape the present and future of our world.

Attached images:

1- Her Excellency Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB)

2-3 The Sharjah Government Communication Award

4- The Sharjah Government Communication Award Logo